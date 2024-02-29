Former WWE star says the last thing AEW would want is its fans chanting Cody Rhodes on their show (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently gave his take on Darby Allin's recent promo on AEW Dynamite, in which he referenced Cody Rhodes and brought out chants for The American Nightmare. This would be EC3.

Allin confronted The Young Bucks during his promo and spoke about the way the EVPs ran AEW. He directly mentioned how he felt that this was favoritism at its finest, as he had to work hard for his contract while those close to The Bucks were given one without hesitation. He then mentioned that he was glad that there was one EVP (Rhodes) who had enough brains to run the company.

On this week's edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone, joined by EC3 and veteran writer Vince Russo, the former NXT star talked about how the promo went viral for all the wrong reasons and ended up promoting a star from a rival company.

"No the whole point of a promo is to get across your business, your character, your company, so I think the last thing you would want was them to chant the name of somebody who is main-eventing the biggest show in the world in an opposing company. It's just, it's not right, but the problem is so many modern talent especially in that sort of realm...is in a bubble." [6:13-6:42]

Watch the full video below:

WWE Hall of Famer slams Darby Allin's AEW Dynamite promo

Eric Bischoff recently got to talk about the same aforementioned promo in his 83 Weeks podcast.

He called this "indierrific" which can be assumed as him saying that this was something done for the indie fans or something you would see in the independent circuit.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave credit to the structure and delivery of the promo, but he slammed its content, as he felt that it was catering to the indie audience.

"I thought it was typical AEW," Bischoff said. "It's indierrific. [If you] look at that promo in terms of the structure and delivery of the promo, it was great. It was passionate. It was coherent. It had a strong central message and theme. Unfortunately, the strong central message and theme was indierrific as hell — typical AEW appealing to the Dave Meltzer audiences of the world. It's just stupid."

The timing of this promo works for WWE, as Cody Rhodes is at his hottest, and fans are looking forward to the conclusion of his feud with The Bloodline in a month at WrestleMania 40.

Do you agree with the takes on Darby Allin's promo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to The Wrestling Outlaws and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you take any quotes from this article.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings