Former WWE star says MJF hates AEW after he takes a bold step - 'This is a very symbolic move"

MJF recently made a bold move during his segment. A former WWE star claimed The Devil now hates AEW.

Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was the latest to comment on MJF's recent segment on AEW Dynamite. Friedman and Hangman Adam Page's feud has reached a boiling point in recent weeks. This rivalry became more personal after Maxwell attacked Christopher Daniels, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Last week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth made a bold statement against the Jacksonville-based company and its fan base, when he was shown getting his AEW tattoo removed. It had been less than a year since he'd gotten inked to demonstrate his loyalty to the promotion. This move by Friedman shocked a lot of the fans and critics.

Speaking about the incident on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth called it a symbolic move, implying that he removed his tattoo to show how much he dislikes the company now. This was a way to demonstrate that Maxwell only cares about himself.

"This is [sic] a very symbolic move, no matter what the situation is," Nemeth said. "Whether the tattoo's real or not, what they're implying is 'I'm burning this off my flesh because I hate this place. And I care about me, and I want to be the best ever. So no more saying that I'm here forever.' It's saying 'I'm the man.' And they've both, Hangman and MJF, [they] are organically going into their positions against each other. And like you said, if it's not broke, don't fix it."

Nemeth further added that this animosity had made this feud more interesting and he couldn't wait to see the two athletes face off:

"Instead of all that cr**, you just get MJF going 'I don't care about this place. I care about me.' And Hangman Page going 'I'm going to kick this guy's ass.' And I believed it, and I loved it, and I want to see these two guys get at it." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Teddy Long called MJF a self-made name

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been with AEW since the company's inception. During the initial days, he was an unknown name, as the global wrestling audience had no idea who he was. However, over time, he grew to become one of the hottest acts in the promotion and one of the biggest heels in the wrestling business. His promos in the company were among the best, and he had the in-ring skills to compete with the best performers in the world.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Teddy Long called Friedman a self-made star, stating that Tony Khan didn't do him any favors at all.

"MJF made himself. I knew MJF before he was ever in AEW. I think he made himself. I don't think Tony Khan did him any favors at all. He came out and was his own man," Long said. [3:22-3:33]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top when Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Hangman Adam Page collide at AEW Revolution 2025.

