WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently made a bold claim about AEW CEO Tony Khan not doing any favors for former World Champion MJF. The former SmackDown GM believes MJF made a name for himself on his own.

Ad

In 2019, MJF arrived in AEW and immediately became one of the hottest acts on All Elite Wrestling programming. Friedman's ability to cut great promos helped him secure a top position in the promotion and also brought him the All Elite Wrestling World Title at Full Gear 2022.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long claimed that MJF was already a star when he arrived in All Elite Wrestling. Teddy also claimed Tony Khan didn't do any favors for The Salt of the Earth.

Ad

Trending

"MJF made himself. I knew MJF before he was ever in AEW. I think he made himself. I don't think Tony Khan did him any favors at all. He came out and was his own man." [3:22-3:33]

Ad

Booker T on AEW star MJF getting stale

All Elite Wrestling fans have not taken MJF's booking well since he returned to the promotion last year. Many have pointed out how his character has gotten stale, and NXT commentator Booker T recently addressed the issue.

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that MJF getting stale is good as he's getting paid what he wants from All Elite President Tony Khan.

Ad

“And honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right. They may be right 100%, but it’s a good stale, from my perspective. Because MJF is a guy that’s — I’m sure, because he had that little bidding war thing for a bit. He made sure when contract time came up, Tony Khan was gonna make sure he took care of. So I’m sure he got taken care of as far as contract goes on," said Booker. [H/T - Ewrestlingnews.com]

Ad

The Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan gives MJF a title in All Elite Wrestling later this year.

If you use the quote from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback