Former WWE star says he wanted to join a faction with Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt

A former WWE star recently stated that he wanted to join forces with Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt in the Stamford-based promotion. The wrestler in question is none other than Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy.

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to the WWE in 2017. However, Jeff suffering an unfortunate injury a few months into their run, left Matt to perform as a singles competitor. The former United States Champion started a rivalry with Bray Wyatt and both men later formed a tag team known as The Deleter of Worlds and went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Matt Hardy reshared a clip of his only backstage interaction with Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy in WWE in 2018. The veteran noted that he would have loved to be part of a faction with his brother Jeff and Wyatt.

"Really wish the 3 of us coulda been a faction. That would have been a blast," wrote Matt.

Matt Hardy reveals Razor Ramon apologized to Jeff Hardy after his WWE debut

On the May 23, 1994, episode of Monday Night RAW, the up-and-coming star Jeff Hardy faced Razor Ramon in his debut match for the Stamford-based promotion. During the match, Ramon dropped Hardy on the turnbuckle which ended up injuring Jeff's knee.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former AEW star revealed that Razor Ramon reached out to Jeff and apologized for hurting his knee.

"[Razor] went out there and like he beat the s*it out of [Jeff]. He did the thing where he turned him upside down where he had him on his shoulder like a reverse power slam and took him and drove him into the turnbuckle. His knee hit the pole and it hurt Jeff's knee and he felt bad about it whenever he did it. He came back and he said, 'Look, I know I was rough with you. I'm sorry. I had a long day. I was very frustrated. I'm so sorry about that but thank you. You were great. You did a great job for me,'" Matt said. [From 02:06 to 02:33]

Jeff Hardy would go on to have a great career in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Charismatic Enigma is a multiple-time former WWE champion and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

