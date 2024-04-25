Former WWE star seemingly suggests taking over Tony Khan’s AEW position after vicious attack

A former WWE star has seemingly suggested taking over the president’s position from Tony Khan after he was viciously attacked on AEW Dynamite.

The star is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Mone showed off her intentions after Tony Khan was brutally attacked by Jack Perry and The Elite towards the end of Dynamite. The CEO, as she likes to call herself, took to X social media platform to send a message.

In that post, the former WWE star appeared to make fun of Tony Khan and told the fans to say hello to their new CEO.

She wrote:

“Say hello to your new #CEO 😱.”

Expand Tweet

This adds another layer of intrigue to an already complex character and it will be interesting to see how things develop on this front in the near future. After Tony Khan was attacked by former WWE stars, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Shahid Khan came out to check on his son.

This was the first time he appeared on AEW television and it was also the first time that somebody had put hands on Tony Khan. All in all, this sets up a great show for next week’s Dynamite as the returning Kenny Omega could possibly have a say.