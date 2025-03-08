Former WWE star sends a five-word message after stabbing Ricochet with a scissor on AEW TV

Ricochet was the recipient of an attack earlier this week, which left him bloodied. His assailant has taken to social media to send him a quick message after their altercation.

Swerve Strickland has had to deal with The One and Only for some time now. What started as Swerve ridiculing him has turned into a bitter feud between the two men that has led to violence and bloodshed, with more and more pain being dished out each week.

A few days ago on Dynamite, The Mogul ended up with the upper hand when he stabbed the 36-year-old with a pair of scissors.

The two are set for a match this Sunday at Revolution. The AEW World Champion had one final message as he took to X/Twitter to repost pictures of their brawl on Dynamite, which ended with Ricochet being busted open.

"Show me your true self," Swerve wrote.

The stakes are higher for their match this time as the number one contender spot for the AEW World Title is on the line.

Ricochet had the last laugh on AEW Dynamite

An hour after their altercation on Dynamite, the two were set for action in the show's main event. Swerve Strickland teamed up with Brody King, while the former WWE United States Champion had Kazuchika Okada by his side.

The match was filled with chaos, with all four men shining at different points in the match. Amidst the chaos, Okada tried to bail them out by bringing in his Continental Championship and using it as a weapon. Eventually, amid the hustle and bustle of the match, it was left in the middle of the ring.

Ricochet was able to pick this up and blindside Swerve with it, which was enough to give his side the win.

He now has two pinfalls over his rival, and heading into AEW Revolution, he'll have all the momentum. However, one cannot count out Swerve Strickland as he remains one of the most dangerous men on the roster.

