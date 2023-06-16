Former WWE star sends a message ahead of his in-ring return after 286 days

Former WWE star Andrade El Idolo is set to make his in-ring return in less than 48 hours. After a hiatus of over nine months, the industry will see the superstar at his best again. However, he will take on a formidable opponent in the House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

The match between the two was announced last night on AEW Dynamite, and this will be the first encounter between them, despite both going through similar paths before finally landing in All Elite Wrestling. Matthews is one-third of the current AEW Trios World Champions and a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, La Sombre sent a message to all who could see. According to him, the real Papi is back, which could be a nudge toward Dominik Mysterio, who has been given that name by Rhea Ripley, the real-life girlfriend of Buddy Matthews.

"THE REAL LATINO MAN!! THE REAL PAPI is BACK!!!!!!!" he wrote.

The buildup to former WWE star Andrade El Idolo's in-ring return

Last month, several superstars were surprisingly seen appearing on Dynamite after months of being absent on live TV. These included Miro and Thunder Rosa. Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to tease his return that same night.

The following week, the three superstars were announced to be headliners for the upcoming debut of AEW's new Saturday Show, Collision.

After the initial announcement of Andrade's appearance at Collision, there was hardly any news regarding specific details of his return to the ring up until last night on Dynamite. Around 48 hours until his match, it was revealed that he would take on former WWE Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews.

While it seems that the two have been at the same place, at the same time, they have directly crossed paths. Both superstars have had stints with NXT and the main roster of WWE, but only in AEW will they have the chance to share the ring.

David Glynn @TheReddWolf



Years in the making



Andrade El Idolo vs Buddy Matthews







It seems that this match has been years in the making. On Saturday night, the entire industry will see two incredible superstars go at it in the ring. Fans can only hope that the match will be worth the anticipation.

How excited for you to see Andrade El Idolo's return to the ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

