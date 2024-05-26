Former WWE star shares how Sting's son could avoid becoming another "Michael McGillicutty" (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently spoke about Steven Borden (Sting's son), who is currently training for his in-ring debut. The star is none other than EC3.

Steven Gorden showed his passion for wrestling during Sting's retirement match at the AEW Revolution PPV. Steven, along with his brother Garrett Borden, got physical with The Young Bucks and performed The Stinger Splash on the EVPs. Sting and Darby Allin secured the pinfall victory and retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 recalled WWE ignoring Mr. Perfect when Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel) made his debut. The former 24/7 Champion explained how the connection is important for character development.

"I think you can't deny lineage because I think that's what killed Joe Henig was Michael McGillicutty... The true story, the relation is the character arc now you don't have to be a replica of it but that is what's going to motivate the son to follow in their father's footsteps. I'll have to get to know him but I hear he's a big boy. [From 01:41 to 02:18]

Michael McGillicutty is the son of Curt Hennig (Mr. Perfect), who is considered one of the best in-ring performers of WWE's Golden Era. However, the company barely acknowledged Mr. Perfect being Joe Hennig's father when they introduced him as Michael McGillicutty to the WWE audience in 2011.

WWE veteran Jim Ross believes Sting will return to AEW in the future

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke about the possibility of Sting's return after he retired at the Revolution PPV this year. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that The Icon might have retired as a wrestler, but he can still make an appearance in another role for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I don't know whether we have seen the last of Sting or not. I think we have as a wrestler. But I can see him in another role at some point in time if it fits, but not to force it on anybody because he retired. I believe those retirements should mean something," he said.

Sting has been off AEW TV ever since the Revolution PPV in March 2024. It will be interesting to see if the WCW veteran decides to come back to TV later this year.

