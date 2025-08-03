Former WWE star shares thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s comment regarding WrestleMania 30 win (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson has been a fan favourite ever since the Yes Movement began over a decade ago. The Yes Movement gave Bryan a special place in the hearts of fans and resulted in an upward trajectory of his career. The fans ushered Danielson into the main event of WrestleMania 30, which saw him win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However, The American Dragon recently stated in an interview with The Sun that the moment doesn't mean that much to him, as WWE didn't allow Brie Bella, who was his wife-to-be at the time, in the ring with him to celebrate. Former WWE Superstar EC3 shared his thoughts on Bryan Danielson's recent comments during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws.

EC3 said that it's sad that the moment didn't prove to be as great for Danielson as it should've been. It was a great moment for the fans involved, and it was surprising to see that Bryan Danielson doesn't have fond memories of it.

"You mentioned the fans hijacking the show. And it's only good in certain circumstances when it works. It's not because it's like an internet sort of thing, that's like catching on, but it's the genuine feel of all of the fans. And that includes the casuals, families, kids, and people who aren't in tune with it 24/7. So they all generally want something. And it's a great moment for the fans. And it's really kind of sad that it wasn't a great moment for him as it should have been," EC3 said. [From 09:30 onwards]

Ever since joining AEW back in 2021, it seems like Bryan Danielson has been loving his time in the promotion. He has been enjoying his schedule with the company, particularly the opportunity to wrestle all over the world. He even became a World Champion last year before retiring from full-time competition.

