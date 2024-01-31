Former WWE star shares a three-word message ahead of major AEW return

A former WWE star is returning to AEW after nearly three months. The star being discussed is Mistico.

Recently, Tony Khan announced that multiple CMLL stars will be arriving at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The February 2 episode of Rampage will be taped on January 31 and will feature multiple CMLL stars. This includes one returning and another three making their debut.

CMLL stars Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr., and Hechicero are the stars who will debut at the Jacksonville-based promotion on Rampage.

Recently, former WWE star Mistico took to Twitter and sent a message to fans.

"see you tomorrow," Mistico shared.

Mistico was signed to WWE between 2011 and 2014. He performed under the ring name Sin Cara and was mostly known for his high-risk maneuvers in the ring.

Rocky Romero claims to bring Mistico to AEW

On the October 18, 2024, episode of Rampage, Mistico made his AEW debut against Rocky Romero in a best two out of three falls match. The CMLL star won this amazing bout.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Rocky talked about being responsible for bringing the former WWE Superstar to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“The parameters are things like no AAA talent on the same show as CMLL talent, obviously not in the same matches as well. But yeah, I think I’m pretty much responsible for at least getting the conversation started and bringing the idea of CMLL working with AEW. In this case, primarily Mistico. I think over the past few weeks, we’ve heard quite a bit that Tony Khan was a big fan of Mistico and having him was a big deal. Just to be able to open that door for CMLL and New Japan to hopefully do some more work together next year, I think it’s really cool. That’s another forbidden door opened,” Romero said.

Fans are wondering who would these stars face on Rampage. Going by their histories, the fans are guaranteed incredible high-flying action in the ring.

