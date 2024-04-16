Former WWE star teases blockbuster AEW debut for first-time-ever match against Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

A former WWE star seemingly teased his AEW debut with his recent post on social media, besides challenging TNT champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) for a first-time-ever match with the title on the line.

Elijah Burke is known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion's ECW from 2006 to 2008. The Pope endured his career with TNA afterward and is still active on the independent wrestling scene. Meanwhile, Burke has teased an appearance on AEW TV as well.

The Pope took to the X social media platform and urged AEW President Tony Khan to book him against Adam Copeland in a first-time-ever match in his hometown of Jacksonville at the Daily's Place arena for Dynamite or Collision.

"The TNT open challenge has been a hit. Here's my challenge to Adam Copeland: First-time-ever matchup @RatedRCope vs. Jacksonville's Favorite Son, 'The Pope,' at Daily's Place for @aew Dynamite/Collision. An experience like no other. @TonyKhan, make it happen!'' he wrote.

Moreover, The Rated "R" Superstar and Elijah Burke shared the locker room over 15 years ago in the WWE but have yet to wrestle each other. It would be interesting to see if The Pope shows up to answer the Cope Open challenge.

Adam Copeland (Edge) is set for a multi-man match at AEW Dynasty!

During a recent episode of Collision, TNT champion Adam Copeland (Edge) was outnumbered by the House of Black faction. Thankfully, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston were there to save the day. It was later announced that Copeland would join forces with Briscoe and Kingston to take on HOB in a trios match at AEW Dynasty.

The legendary wrestler has been putting on great matches in his Cope Open challenge for the TNT Title every week. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan adheres to Elijah Burke's request in the coming weeks.

