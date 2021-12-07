"All is 100% well" - Former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke speaks out after being hospitalized following NWA Hard Times 2

Former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke is okay after being taken to the hospital Saturday night following NWA Hard Times 2.

After the main event concluded, Elijah Burke was involved in a brawl that saw him take a scary bump that instantly drew concern from the fans watching the show.

Elijah Burke took to social media Sunday night to let the fans know that he's 100% okay and went on to give thanks to the NWA for taking care of him Saturday night:

"As many of you know I was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital in ATL following @NWA Hard Times 2. I would like to assure you that all is 100% well with Pope. In wrestling we take our bumps & bruises while continually forging ahead. However, today there are certain protocols in effect to ensure the well being of performers like myself and getting medically evaluated and cleared is one of them. I’d like to thank the ENTIRE NWA family, many who gave up hours of their own time to ensure Pope’s safety. Thank You ~PHS *praying hands emoji*," Elijah Burke tweeted.

Elijah Burke has found success in multiple wrestling companies throughout his career

Between his time in WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and the NWA, Elijah Burke has made quite the career for himself in professional wrestling.

Burke arguably found his most significant success with IMPACT Wrestling under the name "Da Pope" D'Angelo Dinero.

As a former NWA World Television Champion, Elijah Burke currently finds himself in a rivalry with Tyrus that doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

