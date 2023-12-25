Former WWE star teases dream matches against Malakai Black and top stars ahead of potential AEW in-ring debut

A certain former WWE Superstar has addressed his in-ring future and whether he is considering making an AEW in-ring debut sometime soon. The star in question is Chris Hero (FKA Kassius Ohno).

Hero was last seen competing for NXT UK in 2020 before he took a hiatus from in-ring competition. He then focused on producing for West Coast Pro. He made his in-ring return earlier this year, taking on Timothy Thatcher in singles competition. He now holds a position in AEW as a producer.

Chris Hero recently appeared on Talk is Jericho, where he was asked by The Ocho about his future. He talked about the landscape of wrestling now and how a lot of the stars who he trained or worked with before were now main players in the industry.

He mentioned the likes of AEW stars Claudio Castagnoli, Malakai Black, Brody King, and Orange Cassidy.

"'Okay, okay.' If you look at a guy like Claudio, he's someone I spent a lot of time with early in his career. Orange Cassidy was one of my students. Malakai Black was one of my students. Somebody like Brody King. I remember wrestling PWG, rolling outside the ring, and Brody King is sitting front row. He's someone I've known for a long time. There are guys I know from Japan, from NXT, and people I have never had the chance to step in the ring with. There is a lot that is interesting to me, but am I up for the challenge?"

He then revealed that he did not want to get too ahead of himself, and despite being excited to return to the ring, he wanted to make sure he was in a great state overall before returning full-time.

"That kind of stuff excites me, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too far ahead of myself because I want to be in the right state of mind, the right state of body, before I get back at it full-time," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Claudio Castagnoli comments on reunion with former WWE Superstar Chris Hero in AEW

A couple of months ago, Claudio Castagnoli talked about his reunion with former Kings of Wrestling tag team partner Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno). Although they have not yet reunited in the ring, Hero works as a producer for AEW.

While guesting on the In the Kliq podcast, Castagnoli shared how nice it was for him to see some long-time friends still in the industry and see how they were doing.

"It's been so much fun to see so many old friends or people that I've known for such a long time in AEW and to continue to make a living in wrestling and it's been great to see."

Only time will tell if Chris Hero does indeed compete in the ring in AEW, but he shares a lot of history with members of the roster, so he will indeed be welcomed.

What are your thoughts on a Kings of Wrestling reunion in All Eliye Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

