Former WWE star thinks Tony Khan could bring in 2-time Universal Champion and Drew McIntyre for AEW All In

Former WCW/WWE star Bill Demott (aka Hugh Morrus) recently spoke about the upcoming AEW All In, with Tony Khan possibly bringing in superstars like Goldberg and Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg is in talks with multiple organizations for his retirement match, while Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire soon. AEW plans to debut in the UK at the Wembley Stadium on August 27 and aims to make a significant impact.

During an interview with WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall, former WCW/WWE star Demott believed that bringing in big names like Goldberg and McIntyre could help the company achieve its goals.

"There’s talk of Goldberg because now he’s a free agent. There’s Drew McIntyre. There’s all these people that are now not selling these things and not re-signing and now we’re building to Wembley, but what do you do after Wembley?" Demott said.

He said that he believes AEW will do well at Wembley Stadium and could attract more than 45,000 fans.

"So I think successfully, for them, I hope they get at least 45,000. I think anything after that, they should be going, 'Holy crap. Like, we did it.’ I think they’re going to bring that team in there, that group of talent, and I think they’re going to do well.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

AEW's growth and acquisition of top talent make for an exciting future in professional wrestling. With potential additions like Goldberg and Drew McIntyre, the promotion's future looks bright.

Goldberg's free agency reportedly sparked interest from AEW and other promotions

The wrestling world is abuzz with Goldberg's free agency and reported talks with Tony Khan. The Hall of Famer's WWE contract expired at the end of 2022, and the company seemingly has no plans to bring him back as of now.

As a result, various promotions are interested in booking him for upcoming events, including one reportedly located in Israel.

Sgtviper-X ⍟ @Sgtviper_Gaming According to Fightful, Tony Khan has had interaction with Goldberg's reps for a deal. According to Fightful, Tony Khan has had interaction with Goldberg's reps for a deal. https://t.co/DLBJICeggJ

Despite being in his mid-50s, Goldberg's name still carries significant weight in the professional wrestling industry. Any company that lands him will benefit greatly from his star power.

