Former WWE star vows to retire Bryan Danielson

This past Sunday on AEW WrestleDream, a long-anticipated showdown unfolded as Bryan Danielson faced off against former WWE Superstar Zack Sabre Jr. in an exciting match.

The match lived up to its expectations as the two wrestlers engaged in a fierce back-and-forth battle. It is currently the highest-rated AEW match of all time on Cagematch.

While Danielson emerged victorious after executing two devastating Busaiku Knees, he extended a hand to the former WWE star. However, Sabre Jr. refused it and walked away.

In a post-match interview, Sabre Jr. acknowledged Bryan as one of the all-time greats, recalling their encounter in 2008 that helped put him on the wrestling map.

“Lucky I’ve got the jawline of Antonio Inoki, along with the spirit of Strong Style. So I’m fine, don’t you worry about me. I might have got knocked out, but I’ll keep going. Bryan, I happily admit that you’re one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. You’ve been the best in the world for what, over two decades. I wrestled you in 2008. You put me on the map. For that, I’ll be eternally grateful," Sabre Jr. said.

Furthermore, he called for a rematch to definitively determine the superior technical wrestler and retire Bryan for good:

"But today, darling, we were supposed to settle something, weren’t we? Who really is the best technical wrestler, not in the world right now, but probably of all bloody time. So I want my rematch because this proved nothing. We’re gonna do the rematch on my home turf, England, or my adopted home turf of Japan. I did you the solid, mate, didn’t I? Did you the proper solid of coming to Seattle. Submissions in Seattle, huh? Well, you didn’t beat me by submission. You chickened out. Well, Bryan, we’ll find out in the rematch who the best technical wrestler in the world is and I’ll put you into retirement for good." (H/T - Inside the Ropes)

Hence, only time will tell if the member of the Blackpool Combat Club will accept Sabre Jr.'s rematch challenge.

Bryan Danielson teased WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella's arrival in AEW

At WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in one of the best technical wrestling matches. However, it seems like Bryan also wants his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, in Tony Khan's promotion.

In the post-media scrum at AEW WrestleDream, Danielson was asked about the possibility of Brie joining him in All Elite Wrestling, where he teased the arrival of his wife in the promotion.

"So, I will never say never," Danielson admitted.

Brie's last match was in October 2018, when she teamed up with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW, where the trio defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott.

