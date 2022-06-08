"Should've been me & you" - Former WWE Superstar wishes he won big with AEW star Britt Baker

Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson in WWE) would've shared a historic moment with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker if he had won the inaugural Owen Hart Cup.

At Double or Nothing 2022, Baker won the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament final by outlasting Ruby Soho and received a trophy and a pink customized belt. Meanwhile, Harwood was part of the said contest but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual winner Adam Cole.

The FTR member had nothing but praise for The Doctor and even lauded her hard work. Harwood added that he wished it would've been him and Baker as Owen Hart Foundation tournament winners while sharing a photo.

"I’m so proud of the performer this girl has become. I don’t know too many people who work as hard as she does to be great. Also, I guess she’s a pretty cool human being too. Congrats on the Owen! Should’ve been me & you tho," Dax tweeted.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Harwood teamed up with Cash Wheeler and CM Punk on Dynamite to defeat Max Caster, Austin, and Colten Gunn. Meanwhile, Baker and Jamie Hayter lost to Soho and Toni Storm in tag team action on the same show.

AEW star Dax Harwood previously heaped praise on Britt Baker

It wasn't the first time that Dax Harwood paid respect to Britt Baker's work. The one-half of ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions was once asked about who his favorite member of the women's roster is.

Harwood picked Baker because he couldn't help but get awed at the latter being a workhorse:

"Guys, listen. This woman did our tv show on Wednesday, flew home to be a dentist on Thursday, came back to do our show today. Tell me ANY wrestler, male of female whom loves wrestling that much?! You’re my girl, dude."

It is clear that Harwood had a lot of respect for Baker, as alluded to in the tweets. As of the moment, Harwood and Baker aren't scheduled to appear on Dynamite tomorrow as match cards haven't been set. You can find All Elite updates here.

