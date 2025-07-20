  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Former WWE stars involved in shocking backstage fight in AEW; officials looked worried

Former WWE stars involved in shocking backstage fight in AEW; officials looked worried

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:27 GMT
A backstage brawl erupted on this weekend
A backstage brawl erupted on this weekend's AEW TV show [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

Two former WWE superstars currently employed in AEW just engaged in an angry backstage brawl on the company's weekly television show. The stars in question, Big Bill and Juice Robinson, may soon be locking horns on All Elite programming.

Ad

This weekend's episode of AEW Collision aired a four-way tag bout with $200,00 at stake, contested between CRU, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, The Gunns and The Gates of Agony. During the matchup, Ricochet sabotaged Austin Gunn in favour of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, reflecting their newly-forged alliance. The high-flyer's involvement allowed The Gates to eventually capture the victory on Action Andretti.

During a backstage segment afterwards, recently-returned Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang was in the middle of delivering a promo calling out Ricochet for costing The Gunns, and by extension their stable, the winner's purse. However, the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion was confronted by Big Bill, which sparked a fiery brawl between the two that had to be broken apart by several referees.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Both The Redwood and Robinson were once signed with WWE, the former then going by the ring-name Big Cass and the latter by CJ Parker. It remains to be seen if the two stars will face off on AEW programming soon.

Match results for AEW Collision

The July 19 episode of Saturday Night Collision aired from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. Including the aforementioned four-way tag bout, the show presented a seven match card, and the outcomes of the other matches from the episode are listed below:

Ad
  • Alex Windsor defeated Taya Valkyrie
  • Ricochet defeated AR Fox
  • Megan Bayne defeated Tay Melo
  • Kyle O'Reilly defeated Max Caster
  • Rush defeated Katsuyori Shibata
  • Bandido, Mascara Dorada and JetSpeed defeated The Don Callis Family's Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer and Rocky Romero

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative have planned for All Elite Wrestling television next week enroute to Forbidden Door 2025.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications