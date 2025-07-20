Former WWE stars involved in shocking backstage fight in AEW; officials looked worried

Two former WWE superstars currently employed in AEW just engaged in an angry backstage brawl on the company's weekly television show. The stars in question, Big Bill and Juice Robinson, may soon be locking horns on All Elite programming.This weekend's episode of AEW Collision aired a four-way tag bout with $200,00 at stake, contested between CRU, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, The Gunns and The Gates of Agony. During the matchup, Ricochet sabotaged Austin Gunn in favour of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, reflecting their newly-forged alliance. The high-flyer's involvement allowed The Gates to eventually capture the victory on Action Andretti.During a backstage segment afterwards, recently-returned Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang was in the middle of delivering a promo calling out Ricochet for costing The Gunns, and by extension their stable, the winner's purse. However, the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion was confronted by Big Bill, which sparked a fiery brawl between the two that had to be broken apart by several referees.Both The Redwood and Robinson were once signed with WWE, the former then going by the ring-name Big Cass and the latter by CJ Parker. It remains to be seen if the two stars will face off on AEW programming soon.Match results for AEW CollisionThe July 19 episode of Saturday Night Collision aired from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. Including the aforementioned four-way tag bout, the show presented a seven match card, and the outcomes of the other matches from the episode are listed below:Alex Windsor defeated Taya Valkyrie Ricochet defeated AR FoxMegan Bayne defeated Tay MeloKyle O'Reilly defeated Max CasterRush defeated Katsuyori ShibataBandido, Mascara Dorada and JetSpeed defeated The Don Callis Family's Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer and Rocky RomeroIt remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative have planned for All Elite Wrestling television next week enroute to Forbidden Door 2025.