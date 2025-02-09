  • home icon
Former WWE stars suddenly hijack AEW Collision; attack security official

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:53 GMT
Former WWE stars confiscated AEW Collision shortly after the show began by assaulting security personnel. The stars also sent a message for a Hall of Famer addressing their match next Saturday.

Former WWE stars Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir attempted to hijack AEW Collision during the opening of the latest episode. Marina attacked a security official and grabbed a microphone from the ring announcer, Arkady Aura. Moxley then responded to the challenge issued for his World title by Hall of Famer Cope (formerly known as Edge).

The Rated-R Superstar recently issued a challenge for the AEW World title match at Revolution 2025. However, Moxley has been refusing Cope's challenge since it was made. The Death Riders leader said on Collision that he could give a thousand reasons for not accepting Cope's title challenge.

Next Saturday at Grand Slam Australia, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders are scheduled for a Brisbane brawl match against the team of Cope and Jay White.

Furthermore, the feud between Cope and Moxley started when the former two-time AEW TNT Champion made his return at the Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view. Fans will have to wait and see if the two will eventually face off in a World title match.

Edited by Neda Ali
