Former WWE Superstar seemingly accuses CM Punk of "tearing people down" and his wife takes a shot at the AEW World Champion amid controversial comments

In the aftermath of CM Punk's verbal tirade against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at the All Out media scrum, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to possibly provide his take on the situation.

During the post-show press conference, Punk took digs at the AEW EVPs. This reportedly led to a backstage brawl between both parties, and Punk's close friend and AEW producer, Ace Steel, also got involved in the altercation.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy responded to Punk's comments by possibly insinuating that he 'tore people down'.

"I’ve lived a helluva life - I’ve accomplished incredible things & I’ve also fu**ed up a lot. I can confidently say I’ve learned from both the good & the bad. I don’t believe in tearing people down, I only believe in building people up," wrote Matt Hardy.

How did Reby Hardy react to CM Punk's comments at the AEW All Out media scrum?

In reaction to CM Punk's comments after All Out, Matt Hardy's wife Reby posted a TikTok video where she brought up one of Punk's old tweets.

Back in May 2022, Punk tweeted out, seemingly showing his support for Sasha Banks and Naomi after their walkout incident over in WWE.

Courtesy of his tweet, the former WWE Champion asked fellow stars to stand by their co-workers.

"Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable," CM Punk wrote.

Check out the same tweet:

player/coach @CMPunk Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable. Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.

In reaction to Punk's comments, Reby took digs at the newly crowned AEW World Champion by using his old tweet against him.

Her uploaded TikTok video can be seen below:

Whatever97 @WhateverEST1997 Ay nah ☠️☠️ Reby Hardy about to get Matt in trouble LMFAO Ay nah ☠️☠️ Reby Hardy about to get Matt in trouble LMFAO https://t.co/YInoYdAZ4O

In the main event of All Out, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. He is set to feud with MJF, who made his return at the pay-per-view.

