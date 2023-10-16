Former WWE Superstar attended AEW shows as a fan, reunited with friends behind the scenes

A former WWE Superstar who recently signed with AEW has revealed that she used to attend shows for both companies just to enjoy the different professional wrestling products.

Competition between wrestling companies – especially WWE and AEW – usually precludes talent from crossing the promotional divide while under contract. However, there have been a few notable exceptions, such as Ricky Starks being present to support Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble and Bayley being on hand to witness Mercedes Mone's NJPW debut at Wrestling Kingdom 17.

But those rules don't apply to free agents, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry was happy to attend both WWE and AEW shows as a fan. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Perry said she attended both companies' shows because of her love for pro wrestling.

The 38-year-old also revealed that she had reunited with some of her friends backstage. After eight years of a heavy WWE schedule, Perry stated that she enjoyed her break from the business but missed her friends.

CJ Perry made her AEW debut at All Out 2023

CJ Perry's real-life husband, Miro, joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and went on to become TNT Champion with his popular Redeemer gimmick. The Bulgarian star often referenced his wife in promos, and fans began looking forward to the possibility of seeing the "hot & flexible" star make her debut alongside him.

However, when the former Lana finally made her appearance, she was forsaken by Miro, who seems to believe that he cannot return to her until he has captured championship glory once more.

After CJ Perry's debut at last month's All Out pay-per-view, she seems intent on recruiting new clients to manage. With her husband snubbing her, the 38-year-old has set her sights on several AEW talents, including fellow former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo.

It remains to be seen what impact Perry will have as a manager in the company, but it's apparent that CJ won't forgive Miro for abandoning her.

