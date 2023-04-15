Former WWE Superstar believes Jon Moxley may want "out" of AEW someday (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE Superstar recently commented on Jon Moxley's actions, claiming that the latter may want to get out in the future.

The Blackpool Combat Club member had gone on a rant about backstage events in AEW, stating that he had never seen so much drama in one place. The comments were seemingly directed at the infamous Brawl Out incident and CM Punk's subsequent Instagram post earlier this year.

Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 commented on the possible reasons behind Moxley's outburst.

"First thing it comes down to when you are financially secure and you don't need it. I mean everybody likes having more money but I think the fact that he has had such great runs and great deals in both companies that like, he's not a money guy. He's not like buying frivolous things. He's probably well-saved and very happy and being content... Even if by taking that risk [Moxley's AEW comments] if that was taken away, he'd be like 'hm, whatever. I can go back to WWE or I'll make 8-billion dollars doing indies.'"

He added:

"Having that freedom, I think, allows him to shoot straight. While he did it while under the banner of the company as opposed to not under it, because now was the time to do it. Perhaps he wants to instill change or put the fire under the a*ses of the people in charge, or he wants out, or he just doesn't care and he is open, honest and will speak his mind, which I respect..." (4:12- 5:18)

Jon Moxley was recently criticized by another WWE veteran

The Purveyor of Violence has been the target of much criticism lately, with Jim Cornette also chiming in.

In an episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette slammed Jon Moxley for his violent in-ring style. He also mentioned how the BCC leader's spots looked fake.

"It’s hard to argue with that because – and I know somebody’s going to say 'Oh well, Bret Hart’s dad, Stu Hart, he used The Mongolian Stomper, he used Abdullah the Butcher in Stampede Wrestling and they used forks.' The difference again is that today’s presentation of this is so ridiculous. It’s so obviously phony and over the top that you can’t take it seriously... Abdullah didn’t do it every week on TV. He did it when he was in the territory and it was necessary to do." [From 01:14 to 02:43]

As of now, only time will tell what the future has in store for Jon Moxley.

