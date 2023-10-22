Former WWE Superstar cheekily namedropped on AEW Collision

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, commentator Nigel McGuinness referenced a forgotten WWE star. The name in question is Zach Gowen.

Gowen was namedropped by McGuinness as Bryan Danielson was taking on Andrade El Idolo. As the match was going on, the commentator said:

"He's (Bryan) not even half the man Zach Gowen is.”

If you are not aware, Gowen is a wrestler with only one leg. He was famously known for his rivalry with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar during the latter’s first run in WWE.

Danielson has been plagued by injuries, and maybe that is the reason Nigel took a shot at the former WWE Champion. The match had a decent pace to it and saw both men pull off some good moves.

Danielson, being the technical wrestler that he is, had the upper hand and ultimately came out as the victor in a hard-fought match against Andrade El Idolo.

After the match, the two men showed each other respect and shook hands, with The American Dragon lifting his opponent's hands in the air and acknowledging him to the fans in attendance.

