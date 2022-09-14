Former WWE Superstar claims he is banned from using signature move in Tony Khan's AEW

Andrade El Idolo recently highlighted that he could no longer use one of his former signature moves in Tony Khan's AEW via Twitter.

The spinning elbow maneuver was part of Andrade's arsenal when he was with WWE. Several superstars such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Miro, Malakai Black, and Rey Mysterio have suffered the wrath of the former United States Champion's devastating elbow.

A fan recently posted a highlight of Andrade using his signature move on Johnny Gargano and mentioned that the former is 4-0 against the latter on Twitter. The footage was from NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia 2018, when the Mexican star successfully defended his NXT Championship against Gargano.

In response to the tweet, the AEW star noted that he was no longer permitted to execute the move. He currently uses the "El Idolo," and a running double knee smash as his signature maneuvers.

Check out his tweet below:

While there is no official reason behind the development, Andrade's spinning elbow was likely banned in AEW due to a possible similarity to another finisher. Chris Jericho has the "Judas Effect" as his finishing sequence, which is also a variation of the spinning back elbow.

Andrade's last match was on September 4 at the All Out pay-per-view, where he participated in the Casino Ladder Match. However, he was unsuccessful as the masked joker claimed the chip, which turned out to be MJF.

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero on allegations that he stole Andrade El Idolo's thunder in AEW

During a recent interview, Chavo Guerrero admitted that it was difficult to defer to other stars, especially in front of a live crowd. The clarification came after some fans accused him of taking away Andrade El Idolo's spotlight in AEW.

"It’s hard, you know? We’ve been in the game a while, we know some good tricks and like I said, I had some really good teachers so, it’s hard for us sometimes not to steal — try to steal the spotlight and just to take a step back because we’re so used to being larger than life and just put the camera on and let me take over. So I hear you, I hear you on that. People have told me that," said Guerrero.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just don't know what was the purpose of Chavo Guerrero in AEW.



Or did I miss something? I just don't know what was the purpose of Chavo Guerrero in AEW.Or did I miss something? https://t.co/0AC6Z01kmz

Guerrero debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion on July 21, 2021, and was revealed as the "executive consultant" for Andrade. Unfortunately, the pairing quickly ended when the former NXT Champion betrayed Guerrero after the latter intervened in his match against PAC.

What are your thoughts on Andrade El Idolo being unable to use his spinning elbow in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh