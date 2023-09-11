Former WWE Superstar claims he could beat both Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. will finally go toe-to-toe on October 1, 2023, to seemingly determine the better technical wrestler among them. Meanwhile, a former WWE Superstar believes he can beat both Danielson and Sabre Jr.

The star in question is Roderick Strong. He is currently part of a compelling storyline on AEW TV after Adam Cole seemingly prioritized MJF over him. He recently reached the final of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament. The former NXT Superstar will face Samoa Joe this week on Dynamite.

After securing some significant victories, Roderick Strong is brimming with confidence. He recently took to Twitter to claim that regardless of the outcome of Danielson's match with Sabre Jr., he could beat both stars.

"I'll beat them both," tweeted @roderickstrong.

Strong also has the record to back up his claims, as he has beaten Danielson twice in the past. He also defeated Zack Sabre Jr. for the PWG World Championship in 2015.

Zack Sabre Jr. is very excited to face Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream 2023

It will be a few weeks before AEW fans see Zack Sabre Jr. on their TV screens due to the NJPW World Television Champion's commitments in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But that doesn't mean The Frontman of TMDK isn't excited about his upcoming bout against The American Dragon.

Following his match on September 10 as part of the NJPW Road to Destruction Tour, Sabre Jr. heard that Bryan Danielson had challenged him to a bout at WrestleDream on October 1, and he couldn't be more excited.

The contest will be their third in a trilogy of singles matches, with both men having one win each. Bryan Danielson defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at an independent event in Coventry, England, in 2008 before the latter avenged his loss in the 2009 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament in Germany.

