Former WWE Superstar claims he will never face Cody Rhodes again after the last time they wrestled

WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes recently made it clear that he won't wrestle Cody Rhodes again after their latest match together.

The brothers faced each other in the first-ever AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019. Dustin, under his old 'The Natural' persona, lost to The American Nightmare in a critically acclaimed bout. Post-match, the two shared an emotional moment by hugging each other, despite the effects of their gruesome bout evident on their bodies.

However, on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Dustin emphasized that a rematch between him and Cody wouldn't be a reality anymore. The former WWE Superstar's reasoning was that he wouldn't be able to live up to expectations.

"I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, 'Man, you guys need to have a second match,' and it’s like, 'No, I'm not touching that.' I can't because it won’t live up to the expectations," Rhodes said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Since their critically acclaimed match, the Rhodes brothers have gone their separate ways, with Dusty Rhodes remaining a part of AEW while The American Nightmare returned to WWE.

Dustin Rhodes comments on Cody Rhodes' return to WWE

This year, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE under his American Nightmare character at WrestleMania. He was Seth Rollins' surprise opponent and was able to defeat him in his first match in the company in nearly six years.

When asked about it, Dustin Rhodes admitted that he still misses his younger brother. However, the veteran reiterated that the latter's return to the promotion was monumental and that he would eventually be a champion there.

"Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody is still young. There's such an age gap, 16 years, so he's kind of in his prime now. But watching him return at WrestleMania was just huge, and I'm not going to miss any of his stuff. He's on the rise to become a champion."

After winning his succeeding matches against Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, respectively, the former TNT Champion has been sidelined. He tore his right pectoral tendon injury in June and had to undergo surgery. He is currently out with the injury, with no definite time frame for his return.

