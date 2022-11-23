"Watching him return at WrestleMania was huge" - Absent AEW star shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' jumping ship to WWE this year

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania appearance seemingly shook up the wrestling world, especially since he was a prominent figure in AEW. The star's brother Dustin Rhodes recently shared his feelings on The American Nightmare's debut.

During his long tenure with AEW, Cody Rhodes seemed to be entrenched in the promotion, especially since he was one of the EVPs. This didn't seem to matter in the end, as despite his role, the star still opted to return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania.

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Dustin Rhodes was asked if he missed Cody in AEW.

"Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody is still young. There's such an age gap, 16 years, so he's kind of in his prime now. But watching him return at WrestleMania was just huge, and I'm not going to miss any of his stuff. He's on the rise to become a champion."

Dustin continued, sharing how he believes that Cody Rhodes has been building up to a run with the WWE World Championship.

"I really think he's set the tone for that in his last eight years of work and things that he's done that he's built up. He's very professional. He's very different than I am. He has that creative mind like my dad had, I'm more the grunt, the worker in the family. But he is surpassing everything, he's doing amazing. It's great! But yeah, I wish he was still here." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Dustin Rhodes recently called out WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for mocking Cody, ensuing in a small back-and-forth online battle between the two.

Catch up with this year's AEW Full Gear results here.

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi, speculates that the star will be back in action again soon

Despite being back in WWE, Cody Rhodes, unfortunately, suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury and has been out of action since June 2022, ahead of the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral When the history books are written about 2022, every book should begin with the line...



It all started when Cody Rhodes jumped ship to WWE. When the history books are written about 2022, every book should begin with the line...It all started when Cody Rhodes jumped ship to WWE. https://t.co/mQhmDWku2z

During her appearance on Steve Fall's Ten Count, Brandi Rhodes recalled recently seeing Cody during one of his physical therapy sessions.

"He needs to wrestle. It's in his blood. All of the work that he's been doing to get back has been really good. I went with him to his physical therapist yesterday to finally see. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. The muscle mass is all there, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor."

It remains to be seen when Cody Rhodes will be back in action within WWE, but many fans online believe that The American Nightmare is the only star who can dethrone the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes