"He looks ready"- Former WWE personality provides an update on Cody Rhodes' return

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE programming for a long time. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently provided an update on the American Nightmare's potential return timeline.

The former AEW star was last seen inside the squared circle at WWE Hell in a Cell earlier this year. With a visibly gruesome injury, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against Seth Rollins yet again. However, on the following episode of WWE RAW, he was taken out by The Visionary, which was the kayfabe reason to give him time off for recovery.

During a promotional interview on Steve Fall's Ten Count, Brandi Rhodes provided the following update on his rehabilitation timeline:

"He [Cody Rhodes] needs to wrestle. It's in his blood. It's part of his makeup. But now, he's been great through all of this. All of the work that he's been doing to get back has been really good. I went with him to his physical therapist yesterday to finally see because he's been ragging on me the entire time, 'You haven't come, you haven't come, you have to come.'"

She continued:

"So I'm like, 'Okay, I'm coming to see.' I was really just impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor." [H/T- wrestlingnews.co]

Vince Russo predicts Cody Rhodes will win the WWE Royal Rumble in 2023 alongside CM Punk

Ties in Royal Rumble matches are a rarity. The last time we saw one was in 1994 when Bret Hart and Lex Luger ended up falling at the same time. Vince Russo believes a returning CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could have that sort of a finish in 2023.

"We go to the match at the Royal Rumble. They do the double-over-the-top elimination where it's a flat tie [between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk]. We look at every angle. So they decide it's going to be a little different this year based on what happened, and the number one contender is going to be decided. And then [Roman] Reigns cuts the promo. You hit The Rock's music, and now you've got the best of both worlds," said Russo.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cody Rhodes has pinned Roman Reigns to win gold before. Cody Rhodes has pinned Roman Reigns to win gold before. https://t.co/egLwMKNmKk

While it may sound interesting, the likelihood of that happening is very minute. However, Cody winning the Royal Rumble to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania sounds very plausible.

