Wrestling legend thinks Men's Royal Rumble could end in a tie between Cody Rhodes and a top AEW star (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is the favorite for many WWE fans to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Although his recovery period from June was stated as being 9 months, everybody assumes that WWE is simply exaggerating it. Wrestling legend Vince Russo thinks that the Royal Rumble match could have an interesting take.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer and legend Vince Russo spoke about CM Punk potentially jumping ship from AEW in the aftermath of the infamous "Brawl Out" incident. With Punk's AEW career assumed to be over by many, Russo believes it's a good opportunity for him to come back to his former employer after 9 years at the Royal Rumble.

Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he believes Cody Rhodes and CM Punk could have a tie at the Royal Rumble, just like Bret Hart and Lex Luger did in 1994. He also revealed how it can lead to Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39:

"We go to the match at the Royal Rumble. They do the double-over-the-top elimination where it's a flat tie [between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk]. We look at every angle. So they decide it's going to be a little different this year based on what happened, and the number one contender is going to be decided. And then [Roman] Reigns cuts the promo. You hit The Rock's music, and now you've got the best of both worlds." (1:42-2:23)

You can watch the full video below:

What has Cody Rhodes said about his return to WWE?

As mentioned, the 9-month period that WWE stated for Rhodes' recovery is assumed to be exaggerated in order to have a surprise return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare has kept things vague.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

In an interview with TMZ, Cody Rhodes said he is unsure about the date of his return:

“You know what, they haven’t really given me one [return date] because they know I’m stupid and I [will] try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be and a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, so that’s hopefully where it's at," said Cody Rhodes.

Do you think Rhodes is simply downplaying the idea he has of when he will return? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes