"They know I’m stupid and I will try to test it" - Cody Rhodes unsure of when he will return to WWE

WrestleMania 38 was the platform for Cody Rhodes’ spectacular return to WWE. He was a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins and thumped the 14-time champion in a critically acclaimed match.

Rhodes had left the promotion due to creative difficulties and sided with All-Elite Wrestling. He returned to WWE to fulfill his father’s dream of capturing a WWE Championship, as he revealed on the RAW after the Show of Shows.

However, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for his match at Hell in a Cell. The injury grew worse in time and it was later revealed that he would be out of action for nine months.

XeroNews reported that Cody Rhodes is set to return at Royal Rumble next year. In a recent interview, the two-time Intercontinental Champion didn't confirm it but provided a few insights about his return when asked about a potential timeline.

“You know what, they haven’t really given me one (return date) because they know I’m stupid and I (will) try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be and a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, so that’s hopefully where it's at," said Cody Rhodes. "What happens next, hopefully, and what we do, this is all speculative and up in the air. Hopefully, it's a run people will remember and I have to be healthy for it." (0:36 - 0:47)

Rhodes wants to make an early return to the ring as hinted by his previous statements. However, WWE is ensuring the healing process leaves him completely fit and fine before he steps inside the ring. The American Nightmare still reminisces about his recent run in the promotion.

“They (WWE) have treated me like The House That Built Me, which they were and honestly it was amazing. We were back and everything was rolling so fast and I tore my pec. So, it's like the best three months of my life and hopefully, I get back soon.” (0:06 - 0:21)

Did Vince McMahon plan to end Roman Reigns' WWE title reign by pitting Cody Rhodes as an opponent?

A widespread belief among fans was that The American Nightmare would be pitched in a program against Roman Reigns.

The company was already hyping Cody as the top babyface to take down the top heel. Reports also disclosed that the creative team was positive about a title change in the future.

Was Rhodes supposed to be the next champion?

However, Vince McMahon sided with Roman Reigns to have a longer championship reign. It seems the former Chairman never considered the idea of using Cody Rhodes as the face of the company.

Now that Triple H is in charge, could The American Nightmare get his title win when he returns?

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : Do you want to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes No 40 votes