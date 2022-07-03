"You're only gonna do it to be the best" - Cody Rhodes recalls what advice his father gave before starting his career

Cody Rhodes recalls the time Dusty Rhodes spoke to him about his wrestling future.

Throughout its existence, wrestling has been a family business, and the Rhodes name is one of the biggest in the industry. The two current stars of the family, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, are the sons of legendary Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after a stellar run in All Elite Wrestling.

After a trilogy of exhilirating matches against Seth Freaking Rollins, Rhodes was injured and is currently on the shelf. On a recent episode of Grit and Glory, the 37-year-old recalled the time his father, Dusty Rhodes, gave him advice before starting his wrestling journey:

"I think he knew that conversation was coming. I'll never forget he said 'Well if you're going to do it, you're only gonna do it to be the best'. Then the part that really made me feel good as a son, he started listing a road map for me. He mentioned OVW, he mentioned Missouri, and he mentioned potentially going to Japan. So he was not only supportive but he wanted to be on the team. (From 18:37 to 19:07)

Cody Rhodes was reportedly supposed to win at Money in the Bank

WWE were on a path to make Cody Rhodes one of the biggest stars in the company. Since coming in hot at WrestleMania, Rhodes hasn't been pinned or submitted inside a WWE ring.

However, plans were changed when Rhodes was injured before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Cody fought valiantly and won the match but was put on the injury list. The original plans for Money in the Bank were recently revealed.

WrestleVotes recently reported that their source was confident that the event would deliver from its new location, but also noted that there were big plans for Rhodes at the larger venue.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Spoke to a source in Vegas just now about tonight’s MITB. Their words to me were “this show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium”… however, they are confident it will deliver. Spoke to a source in Vegas just now about tonight’s MITB. Their words to me were “this show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium”… however, they are confident it will deliver.

It seems like Rhodes was supposed to climb the ladder and win the contract in front of thousands of fans in the stadium. Unfortunately, those plans have now been scrapped as Cody Rhodes will not be returning anytime soon.

