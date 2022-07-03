Original plans for Money in the Bank 2022 seemingly revealed

WWE has been forced to make several changes to the Money in the Bank event in recent weeks. There was even a change of venue as the show was originally set to take place at The Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleVotes recently reported that their source was confident that the event would deliver from its new location but also noted that it was "a far cry from Cody Rhodes winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium."

It appears that this could have been the original plan for the show, but Rhodes' injury ahead of Hell in a Cell last month meant that WWE was forced to make some drastic changes.

Seth Rollins is currently the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Seth Rollins was in a feud with Cody Rhodes when he was sidelined following a pectoral tear. According to the latest betting odds heading into Money in the Bank, Rollins is the current favorite to win the match for a second time.

Rollins won the contract with the help of Kane back in 2014 and was then able to become the first man to cash in at WrestleMania. He was able to pin Roman Reigns to win his first World Championship in the main event.

Rollins recently changed his gimmick but hasn't been able to capture a world title in a number of years. A victory at tonight's Money in the Bank event could be the best way for Rollins to re-insert himself into the main event picture and re-ignite the feud he began earlier in the year with Roman Reigns.

Rollins is the only man who has defeated Reigns since he debuted his Tribal Chief character, but it was via disqualification.

