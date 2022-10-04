Major report on if Vince McMahon wanted a 37-year-old WWE star to win the world title from Roman Reigns

Fightful revealed an interesting report regarding the creative direction for Roman Reigns' WWE and Universal titles and how Cody Rhodes was initially factored into the plans. While creatively, there were high hopes for Rhodes to win the big one, Vince McMahon seemed to have other ideas.

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38, where Cody Rhodes incidentally made his long-awaited return to the company. Many fans expected the American Nightmare to win the world title sooner rather than later until he suffered an unfortunate injury leading up to his Hell in a Cell match in June earlier this year.

Fightful spoke to multiple sources and were told that while Vince McMahon had not "solidified plans" for Cody Rhodes to win either the WWE or Universal title, several people backstage assumed it would eventually happen.

It was noted that WWE had 'firm plans' for a title change in place, and many officials backstage assumed Rhodes was on course to taste world championship glory in the promotion.

However, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that Vince McMahon was 'all on board' for Roman Reigns to embark on a dominant double title reign as the former CEO himself never pitched ideas for the run to end during the summer.

While McMahon might have primarily been focusing on the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it seems that Cody Rhodes was internally the favorite to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes is expected to be back at the WWE Royal Rumble, but will he challenge Roman Reigns?

As reported in August, Triple H has no intentions of diverting from Cody Rhodes' push once the injured superstar is ready to make his in-ring return. The former AEW star is out with a torn pectoral muscle and could allegedly get the green signal to return at Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE might have a different match-up in store for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but there is also the possibility of Rhodes entering the world title picture if he wins the Royal Rumble.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Still get chills from this night, still doesn’t feel real…



Today marks the 6 month/half year way point since @CodyRhodes made his return to @WWE Still get chills from this night, still doesn’t feel real… Today marks the 6 month/half year way point since @CodyRhodes made his return to @WWE.Still get chills from this night, still doesn’t feel real… https://t.co/VIt8pqww2b

Triple H and his team of writers have many exciting angles at their disposal, and it will be intriguing to see how Cody is utilized once he is back on WWE TV.

Should Cody Rhodes be the one to put a stop to the Roman Reigns era? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far