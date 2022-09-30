Injured WWE megastar advertised for Royal Rumble 2023; Cody Rhodes' status unclear

Cody Rhodes is one of multiple top WWE Superstars who are currently injured, with fans hoping for a return in time for the Royal Rumble in 2023. However, the company may have provided a possible clue over it not being a guarantee.

The American Nightmare completely tore his pectoral muscle ahead of his Hell in a Cell Match against Seth Rollins at the namesake event. He wrestled and won the match before undergoing surgery the following week. It remains to be seen when Rhodes will return.

WWE has begun selling tickets for the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. The event's official poster includes a couple of absent stars, none of whom are Cody Rhodes. Becky Lynch is featured, which is a positive sign for her impending return from injury.

The former RAW Women's Champion separated her shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Lynch may still be a few months away from her return, but it seems she will be back in time for the Rumble. The Man might even be the favorite to win the 30-woman match en route to a potential clash against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar is on the poster as well, despite not appearing on television since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He is also advertised for WWE Day 1, which will take place on New Year's Day.

Is Cody Rhodes targeting a return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 anyway?

Cody Rhodes recently hinted where he and many of his fans would like to see him return, potentially implying it to be in the Royal Rumble Match. However, WWE might not know whether The American Nightmare will be ready to come back in time, which is likely why he is not on the poster for the January 2023 show.

Furthermore, it makes sense for Cody to return as a surprise entrant in the 30-man match if he is fit. As a result, his status for the Rumble might not be confirmed until the event itself, unlike Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.

