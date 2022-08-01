Brock Lesnar advertised for WWE premium live event in January 2023

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar stole the show at SummerSlam 2022 when he faced Roman Reigns in the Last Man Standing match.

The Beast and the Tribal Chief locked horns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. Although Reigns retained his gold, Lesnar delivered a memorable performance, including destroying the ring with a tractor.

After the show, Lesnar was advertised in the Day 1 premium live event promotion. As per reports from Fightful, the venue for the show has listed the tickets for the event as "on-sale soon".

fightful.com/wrestling/atla… Although many thought it could be Lesnar's last WWE match at SummerSlam, turns out it might not be the case.The Beast is advertised for Day 1, 2023. Although many thought it could be Lesnar's last WWE match at SummerSlam, turns out it might not be the case. The Beast is advertised for Day 1, 2023. fightful.com/wrestling/atla… https://t.co/XuCwRR5cHb

Atlanta's State Farm Arena will host WWE's first first premium live event in 2023. This will be the second edition of Day 1. As of this writing, the advertisement doesn't feature any other superstar.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at this year's Day 1, but Reigns missed the show after testing positive for Covid-19.

Lesnar was then added to a Fatal 5-way match where he joined Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in challenging Big E for the WWE Championship. The Beast won the title but lost it to the All-Mighty in less than a month at the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar shares wholesome moments with WWE fans after SummerSlam

Lesnar fought like the Beast that he is at SummerSlam, but the odds were stacked against him. The entire Bloodline buried him under a pile of steel steps and chairs that would prevent him from getting back on his feet.

After the show went off the air, Lesnar made his way back to the ring where he kept his hat. He used the ropes to get back on his feet, put on his hat, and bowed to fans. Many have hailed him as one of the best entertainers in history for his current gimmick, Cowboy Brock.

