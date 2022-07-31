WWE SummerSlam 2022 Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar destroys the ring with a tractor, Roman Reigns retains, former champions make surprise return 

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is finally in the history books, and it was one of the most memorable editions of the premium live event. The show didn't see any title change hands, but the championship bouts were unforgettable in terms of quality and storytelling. There were some questionable moments at the event too, but it set the stage for compelling storylines.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins made an appearance at SummerSlam, where he launched a vicious attack on an injured Riddle. The purpose of this segment wasn't exactly clear, but we know they are preparing for a colossal match down the line. Drew McIntyre also made his presence known at the event as the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE SummerSlam 2022. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Hit at WWE SummerSlam: Brock Lesnar

Before anything is said about Brock Lesnar's performance at SummerSlam, it is required by law to acknowledge his entrance on tonight's show. The Beast sent the arena into a frenzy when he made way to the ring in a tractor, a vehicle he later used as a weapon in the match. Cowboy Brock has been nothing short of brilliant, and he was just as amazing on the show this week.

One of the best spots saw him use the tractor to scoop up Roman Reigns and fling him around like a bag of trash. Later in the match, he used the same tractor to lift one corner of the ring as the crowd burst into 'Holy S***!' chants. Reigns rolled across the canvas like a ball but made his way back to his feet. Shortly after that, The Usos tried attacking Lesnar, but The Beast wiped them out in the blink of an eye.

He also put Paul Heyman through the commentary table. Eventually, multiple blows to the head, being battered by the Money in the Bank briefcase, and being buried under a pile of props by the entire Bloodline prohibited Lesnar from standing up before the count was over. He might not have won at SummerSlam, but he remains at the top of our list of hits from the latest premium live event.

The Beast Incarnate deserves all the praise he gets for delivering one of the most memorable Last Man Standing matches in WWE history. He just showed everyone why he had been one of the biggest draws in the company for over two decades.

#2 Hit at WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns

Say what you want about Roman Reigns, but he is on a mission to immortalize his legacy. And so far, he has done a brilliant job as the biggest heel in the business. Tonight at SummerSlam, he met a long-standing rival in a Last Man Standing match that was billed as the final chapter in their story.

The Tribal Chief was on the receiving end of a lot of punishment during the main event. At one point, Lesnar was throwing him around like a rag doll. But credit to Reigns for fighting back like a champion as he kept beating the referee's 10-count.

As controversial as it may sound, Reigns needed help from the entire Bloodline to beat his opponent. But he didn't lose his credibility while doing so at all.

The Tribal Chief was precise in his attack and kept the crowd engaged with subtle nuances. His in-ring improvement evidently led to Lesnar going above and beyond in his own efforts at picking up a win.

The final moment saw him hit The Beast with an assortment of weapons before burying Lesnar under a pile of props. This showed just how desperate Reigns was for a victory. The vulnerability of that moment and the feeling of triumph undoubtedly made it one of the best matches of Roman Reigns' career.

The two superstars have feuded for the better part of a decade. As brilliant as they were on the night, Triple H deserves his roses for this booking too. Not to forget, Lesnar and Reigns stopped Theory from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, which will now keep the remainder of the calendar year exciting.

#3 Hit at WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair

The opening match of WWE SummerSlam saw Bianca Belair put her RAW Women's Championship on the line in an intense match against Becky Lynch. The two superstars have been involved in a brutal feud for a whole year, and this was the final chapter that this storyline deserved. Their in-ring bout was perfect from start to finish, allowing both superstars to take turns dominating the match.

Big Time Becks fought valiantly, but Belair was determined to retain her gold. They were involved in multiple creative spots. The crowd loved every moment of this title match and were divided in their support. In the end, Belair hit a beautiful Spanish Fly and followed it with a KoD to seal her victory at SummerSlam.

Following the match, Lynch approached Belair and shook hands with her before the two superstars hugged each other. It marked Big Time Becks' face turn, and she walked out of the ring, allowing Belair space to celebrate her successful title defense. The wholesome moment then came to an abrupt end as a shocked Belair turned to the music of a returning superstar, Bayley.

Bayley, who was injured right before crowds returned last year, walked out as a heel and she was not alone. If the arena had a roof, the crowd's pop would have blown it off. The Role Model was accompanied by Dakota Kai and Io Shirai, now renamed Iyo Sky, as they made their way to the ring amidst the deafening pop.

The trio intended to confront Belair but the latter got quick backup from Becky Lynch. Bayley then left the ring with Sky and Kai but their brief interaction screamed at everyone that things are about to heat up in the women's division.

#4 Hit at WWE SummerSlam: The Usos

At SummerSlam, The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line against The Street Profits in a massive rematch. As was the case in the previous matches between the two teams, their in-ring encounter was phenomenal. Jeff Jarrett worked well during the match as a special guest referee.

Both teams delivered their absolute best inside the squared circle and rightfully earned "This is Awesome" chants from the WWE Universe. In the match's closing moments, Montez Ford rose to the skies and hit a splash but hesitated for a moment. In the meantime, The Usos fought to recover and got momentum back on their side.

They sent Ford across the barricade and launched a vicious attack on Angelo Dawkins inside the ring. Eventually, Ford got back inside the ring, but it was not fast enough to protect Dawkins from taking the pinfall.

The Usos retained their gold to extend their historic title reign in WWE. If there was ever a stage for The Usos to lose their titles to Street Profits, it was SummerSlam. The Bloodline members are now expected to move on to a different feud.

#5 Flop at WWE SummerSlam: The Judgment Day's big loss

After weeks of feuding, Finn Balor and Damian Priest locked horns with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in a tag team match. It was an entertaining bout that allowed both teams to showcase their abilities and orchestrate multiple impressive spots.

The match eventually ended with Rey Mysterio picking up a victory for his team after Edge made a surprise return. He attacked Judgment Day to make them pay for their betrayal, which had sidelined him for several weeks.

The victory for babyfaces and the legend's return made sense from a storyline perspective. But one can't deny that it affected Judgment Day's credibility. The supposedly top heel faction has struggled to pick up big wins and establish its dominance when it truly matters.

If Balor and Priest had won the match and then attacked Rey Mysterio, it would have created a better setting for Edge to make a significant return at SummerSlam.

For a faction named Judgment Day they have questionable judging ability. How are they expected to pose a believable threat on WWE RAW if they repeatedly fail in the biggest matches? Unfortunately for them, Balor and Priest will have to redeem themselves as credible forces of the dark -- an idea that they have tried to convey on the red brand.

If not, their value as heels will be diminished faster than they can anticipate. Judgment Day has a lot of potential as a faction, but their booking needs to be more compelling. A post-match attack would have also left Rey Mysterio and Dominik with a need to reinvent their partnership – something the duo has desperately needed for a few months now.

#6 Flop/Hit at WWE SummerSlam: Liv Morgan

At SummerSlam 2022, Liv Morgan put her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite a decent showing, Morgan picked up the victory in controversial fashion.

In the match's final moments, Morgan was locked in an arm bar. She managed to get on her feet, towering over her opponent, with the latter's shoulders pinned to the mat. The official saw the second part and proceeded with a three-count, unaware that Morgan was tapping out near Rousey's feet. Thus, Morgan's first major title defense was on the back of a mistake.

Following the match, Rousey attacked Liv and then did the same to the match official. Understandably, WWE wanted to book Morgan's successful title defense without making Rousey look weak. While there will be questions about Morgan's credibility as the champion, she will relish the latest victory at SummerSlam, despite all the controversy surrounding the finish.

