Cody Rhodes says he has a place in mind for where his WWE return will likely be

Current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently discussed his impending return to the squared circle after suffering an unfortunate injury.

Following his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes had a stellar run, competing in a critically acclaimed trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins. However, in June, he suffered a pectoral injury while preparing for his Hell in a Cell Match against The Visionary.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, The American Nightmare hinted at where he and many of his fans would like to see him return when his injury fully heals up.

"They know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be, and that's hopefully where it's at, " said Rhodes. (H/T TMZ)

Watch the full exchange below:

Rhodes did not disclose the potential event or location for his much-awaited comeback. Meanwhile, many fans have expressed their desire to see him participate in next year's Royal Rumble, scheduled to occur in San Antonio.

Seth Rollins opens up about Cody Rhodes' injury

Despite being injured heading into his match with Seth Rollins, the former Intercontinental Champion managed to outclass his opponent at Hell in a Cell.

Speaking with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Rollins described his opponent's health situation heading into the match. He also detailed his experience competing against the injured star.

"It was pretty gnarly. I don’t think I expected it to look like that. I’ve had some torn muscles in my day and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over but I had never seen anything like that (...) It was definitely shocking and I think the way I felt about it was how the audience in Chicago felt. They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild,” said Rollins. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Cody Rhodes was one of the top stars on RAW before his injury. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he is booked under Triple H upon his potential comeback.

When do you think Cody Rhodes will make his WWE return? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

