Backstage details on Cody Rhodes' future following Triple H becoming head of creative - Reports 

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year amidst major fanfare. The former AEW Superstar left the company he helped build and returned 'home'. Rhodes was pushed to become a top superstar under Vince McMahon. However, there was speculation on what the future might hold for The American Nightmare with Triple H in charge. Reports say that there are big things planned for him.

Triple H took over as the head of creative after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top stars in WWE following his return. He defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and went on to beat The Visionary two more times. However, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and has been out of action.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect As of this morning, Cody Rhodes is slated to undergo surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle this Thursday. As of this morning, Cody Rhodes is slated to undergo surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle this Thursday.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/HQDvhV0uUj

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men has reported that the former AEW TNT Champion is still set for a push when he returns. He stated that there are 'a lot of plans' for Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He is expected to return around Royal Rumble next year. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that there are no issues during Rhodes' ongoing rehab.

Details about Cody Rhodes' equation with Triple H

It is no secret that Rhodes and Triple H never truly got along in WWE. In an interview given by The American Nightmare before Triple H took charge, he admitted that he was still angry with The Game for how he treated him before he had to leave WWE in 2016.

''But also too, I was very, very angry. That anger remains as far as how we saw each other, how he saw me and what I wanted to do. I wanted to channel that anger differently. It was a really touching moment. I didn't tell anybody what he said, and I won't. But it was a touching moment," said Rhodes (From 48:40 - 49:08)

During his time at AEW, Cody Rhodes took multiple shots at Triple H and even 'broke the throne' symbolically during one of his entrances. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes gets treated once he finally makes his return to the company.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Triple H will push Cody Rhodes? Yes No 105 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil