WWE legend calls out Seth Rollins for mocking Cody Rhodes on RAW this week

AEW star Dustin Rhodes responded to WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, who taunted his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, on this week's episode of RAW.

Rollins addressed Austin Theory during the show, who beat him down last Monday night. He told the youngster to call Rhodes and ask how it isn't advisable to pick a fight against him.

Before becoming the US Champion, The Visionary and The American Nightmare had a feud for a couple of months, which started with their bout at WrestleMania. Rhodes won all of his matches against Rollins, including a Hell in a Cell match, where the former competed with a torn pectoral muscle.

Dustin didn't appreciate the WWE Superstar's remarks towards Cody as he aired his thoughts on Twitter. The AEW star called out Rollins and proceeded to flip the bird.

"Hey @WWERollins...........," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Cody had surgery last June and was initially set to miss nine months of action. However, according to Dave Meltzer, the former AEW Executive Vice President could possibly make his return at Royal Rumble or at least early January.

Fans chimed in on Dustin Rhodes' fiery response to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

The Twitterverse immediately flocked to Dustin Rhodes' tweet about Seth Rollins by dropping their different reactions.

One fan assured that the AEW star shouldn't have to worry because his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, will handle the business against the reigning United States Champion.

Meanwhile, a user wants to see Dustin return to the Stamford-based promotion to confront Rollins.

On the other hand, some netizens were down for a possible dream match between The Visionary and The Natural.

Then, another fan claimed that the WWE Superstar could be in trouble for messing with the wrong family.

Hussein @whoishussein_ @dustinrhodes @WWERollins Seth Rollins picked the wrong family to mess with @dustinrhodes @WWERollins Seth Rollins picked the wrong family to mess with

It would be interesting to see if Rollins will fire back at Dustin and engage in a heated social media banter with him.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Rhodes calling out Seth Rollins following his mention of Cody Rhodes on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

