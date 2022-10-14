Return plans for Cody Rhodes potentially changed – Reports

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since the RAW after Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare had to take a sabbatical to heal a torn pectoral muscle. He was initially expected to return at Royal Rumble. However, due to accelerated healing, he could be set to return by the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this year. His spectacular return was halted due to an unforeseen injury he suffered while training for his match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. Despite the injury, Rhodes put on a five-star match against Rollins at HIAC. He was then brutally attacked by The Visionary on the following RAW and written off TV.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has given a positive update on Rhodes' recovery, saying he is doing well and is expected to return sooner than he was initially supposed to:

''Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing. He’s working with DDP. Things are normal for him in real life but obviously any upper body weights he can use are extremely light. There’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop. Originally the idea of Rumble looked good. Perhaps Day 1 since it’s in Atlanta and he grew up and still lives there.''

Potential future plan for Cody Rhodes

The former AEW Superstar became the top babyface in the company soon after his comeback. While he may have yet another match against Seth Rollins after returning, Meltzer noted that he is being considered as a potential challenger for Roman Reigns next year:

''In time for 2023 they would have Cody Rhodes, Wyatt and Strowman, and Lashley unless Lashley beats Lesnar.''

Angel Ferreira @AngelFerreiraDG Cody Rhodes NEEDS to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.



No ifs ands or buts.



HE HAS TO!!!! Cody Rhodes NEEDS to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.No ifs ands or buts.HE HAS TO!!!! https://t.co/NmwTn6wXMh

Rhodes' untimely injury might have slowed his momentum, but there is no doubt that he will regain his position at the top as soon as he makes his highly-anticipated return.

