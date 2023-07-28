Former WWE Superstar to come out of retirement to help Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Looking at the possibility

The third edition of Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar was recently confirmed by WWE for Summerslam. This will be the match to settle the score between them finally. Could The American Nightmare have the help of a retired superstar to beat The Beast Incarnate?

As of now, Cody Rhodes has always gone solo about his feuds. His matches with Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio, and now Brock Lesnar are proof of this. He went into these feuds without a manager or an ally. Although there would be superstars he would tag with, these were only usually temporary alliances.

Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes' wife, stood by his side for most of his AEW feuds but has yet to appear in WWE. She expressed that she would return to the ring if her husband needed her. Summerslam could be that perfect time. However, there are no hints of a possible appearance yet.

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, seemingly retired already

Recently, Brandi Rhodes set the record straight regarding her future. Her last match was back in January 2022, in her closing stages with AEW. Since then, she is yet to make any appearance for any promotion.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet during the Red Carpet of her husband's documentary, Brandi Rhodes discussed her future with the wrestling industry. She mentioned that she had retired as a wrestler already.

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family," she said.

Cody Rhodes is currently set to compete against Brock Lesnar in WWE's event of the summer. This could be the match to finally put the feud to rest for good. The American Nightmare looks to free himself from Lesnar and pursue other aspirations.

