Former WWE Superstar interested in returning after 374 weeks if Cody Rhodes needs them

Cody Rhodes is the only major star who jumped ship from AEW to WWE. His jaw-dropping return at WrestleMania 38 fueled speculation of his wife Brandi Rhodes' comeback, but it has yet to come to fruition despite numerous teases.

The former Chief Brand Officer of AEW has been away from the wrestling setting since she left the Jacksonville-based promotion with her husband last year.

Speaking to Fightful, Brandi Rhodes was asked if she had the itch to return to wrestling. The former ring announcer said she'd be open to returning if Cody Rhodes needs her.

However, the 40-year-old is uncertain about returning to the ring, let alone challenging for the WWE Women's Championship. Interestingly, Brandi Rhodes entertained the idea of hitting a spear on Paul Heyman, who had referenced her many times during the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns feud.

She admitted that she had been out of practice and would likely hurt herself during a potential physical altercation with the Wise Man.

Brandi Rhodes' mom had a surprising reaction to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 match

Cody Rhodes' quest to become WWE Champion remained unfulfilled after he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. The outcome upset many fans, including Brandi Rhodes' mother, who was present at SoFi stadium that night.

In an interview with Busted Open Podcast, Brandi revealed that her mom was "very p***ed" and is a habitual F-bomb dropper:

"I had things I wanted to do and we got down to ‘em but, my mom however, very pi*sed. Everybody was telling me, ‘Your mom is taking it really hard,’ and I know my mom. She’s an F-bomb dropper. I mean, she’s a good Christian woman. However, she’s an F-bomb dropper, she’s the throw things type so I can only imagine what was happening up in the box suite but, I’m glad I wasn’t there," said Brandi.

The American Nightmare is all set to face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at SummerSlam this year. If recent reports are any indication, Bray Wyatt could return to interfere during the bout.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

