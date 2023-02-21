Create

WWE fans want Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes to "slap the hell out" of Paul Heyman for his NSFW comments on RAW

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Feb 21, 2023 10:56 IST
Paul Heyman appeared on RAW this week

WWE legend Paul Heyman stunned everyone with his disrespectful insinuation during his segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW. Fans on Twitter reacted to the comments and asked for Brand Rhodes to show up and confront the veteran.

The American Nightmare appeared on the red brand to kickstart his Road to WrestleMania when Wiseman Heyman made his presence known by appearing on the titantron. Despite being forced into a neck brace following Kevin Owens' devastating Stunner at Elimination Chamber, Paul Heyman was far from having his spirits dampened.

He warned Cody Rhodes against the drawbacks of becoming the champion, implying that The American Nightmare is not up for the strenuous task. Paul Heyman then took it a step further by saying he wouldn't talk about how Roman Reigns can keep Brandi Rhodes "warm on cold nights" when The American Nightmare is on the road.

He argued that The Tribal Chief is a happily married man, but he is not, implying that he will take up the aforementioned act.

"I know what you are thinking. I am about to say something vile and vulgar like, 'Oh, don't worry, Cody. On a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm.' I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but I am not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes., that's when you are going to find out that your WrestleMania dreams will become your own personal nightmare."
Paul Heyman's recent comments on RAW instantly garnered attention on the internet, as WWE fans couldn't get over The Wiseman's audacity. The Twitterverse immediately hailed Heyman as a menace and demanded a confrontation between him and Brandi Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about a potential confrontation between Brandi Rhodes and Paul Heyman following this week's RAW:

In his last two appearances on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman insulted Cody Rhodes' father, brother, and now his wife. The American Nightmare was visibly upset with The Wiseman's comments but said he is now more determined to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in his bid to "finish his story."

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes confront Paul Heyman on the Road to WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

