WWE fans want Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes to "slap the hell out" of Paul Heyman for his NSFW comments on RAW

WWE legend Paul Heyman stunned everyone with his disrespectful insinuation during his segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW. Fans on Twitter reacted to the comments and asked for Brand Rhodes to show up and confront the veteran.

The American Nightmare appeared on the red brand to kickstart his Road to WrestleMania when Wiseman Heyman made his presence known by appearing on the titantron. Despite being forced into a neck brace following Kevin Owens' devastating Stunner at Elimination Chamber, Paul Heyman was far from having his spirits dampened.

He warned Cody Rhodes against the drawbacks of becoming the champion, implying that The American Nightmare is not up for the strenuous task. Paul Heyman then took it a step further by saying he wouldn't talk about how Roman Reigns can keep Brandi Rhodes "warm on cold nights" when The American Nightmare is on the road.

He argued that The Tribal Chief is a happily married man, but he is not, implying that he will take up the aforementioned act.

"I know what you are thinking. I am about to say something vile and vulgar like, 'Oh, don't worry, Cody. On a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm.' I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but I am not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes., that's when you are going to find out that your WrestleMania dreams will become your own personal nightmare."

Paul Heyman's recent comments on RAW instantly garnered attention on the internet, as WWE fans couldn't get over The Wiseman's audacity. The Twitterverse immediately hailed Heyman as a menace and demanded a confrontation between him and Brandi Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about a potential confrontation between Brandi Rhodes and Paul Heyman following this week's RAW:

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



#WWERAW Brandi Rhodes gonna slap the hell out of Paul Heyman at #WrestleMania Brandi Rhodes gonna slap the hell out of Paul Heyman at #WrestleMania.#WWERAW https://t.co/1WS0MrWwsS

Jake @Jacobyj8181

You think your special

#WWERaw Come on Brandi Rhodes & Paul Heyman!!!!!You think your special Come on Brandi Rhodes & Paul Heyman!!!!!🎵 You think your special 🎵#WWERaw https://t.co/mhx2Pqf44B

win a case @RHOSuplexCity Paul Heyman I know Miss Brandi did not say it was open mic night watch your MOUTH #WWERaw Paul Heyman I know Miss Brandi did not say it was open mic night watch your MOUTH #WWERaw https://t.co/jWhlvODaDU

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



#WWERAW Brandi Rhodes hearing that line from Paul Heyman Brandi Rhodes hearing that line from Paul Heyman #WWERAW https://t.co/bCP4ffzDBS

Kenton @Kenton_la



#WWERaw



Paul Heyman does not want the Brandi Rhodes smoke Paul Heyman does not want the Brandi Rhodes smoke#WWERaw https://t.co/g9iLzuXROb

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes when he sets up Paul Heyman by texting him from Brandi's phone @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes when he sets up Paul Heyman by texting him from Brandi's phone https://t.co/XGhQUk8Z53

Matt @0N3L0V3 Did Paul Heyman just insinuate he’s gonna bang Brandi? I…am intrigued? Did Paul Heyman just insinuate he’s gonna bang Brandi? I…am intrigued?

In his last two appearances on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman insulted Cody Rhodes' father, brother, and now his wife. The American Nightmare was visibly upset with The Wiseman's comments but said he is now more determined to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in his bid to "finish his story."

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes confront Paul Heyman on the Road to WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes