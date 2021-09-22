Former WWE superstar recalls what he texted Tony Khan after AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson believes AEW All Out was a well-put-together and exhilarating pay-per-view.

While speaking with Barstool Rasslin', the American dragon stated that he was hiding in a trailer, which is why he couldn't catch the entire feed for the All Out event. The former WWE superstar went on to watch the show before the Dynamite episode. Bryan then texted Mr. Khan and said it was an 'incredible' event:

"I wasn't able to watch all of it that night because I was hidden in a trailer, and the feed wasn't very good, and then people were coming in and saying 'hi' or whatever it is, you know what I mean, and then anyways. So I watched it back. It was either Monday or Tuesday or whatever. But before I went to Dynamite and I texted Tony. I said that is the most incredible pay-per-view I've ever seen. I've been watching wrestling from a long time. And the reason why it's because it was an incredible event in itself. You just saw it as it was like Woah, what an incredible event, right!" Bryan said.

AEW's latest signing, Bryan Danielson, further explained that it wasn't just him and Adam Cole that made the show successful. He added that appearances from Ruby Soho, Minoru Suzuki, and the way the tag team match panned out intrigued everyone to look at the future of this company:

"But it also made you look forward to the future so much, and not just for me or Adam Cole in the main event male scene. All of a sudden, you've got Ruby Soho, and now you're excited about the women's division, the tag team division, and then Minoru Suzuki. So you're even excited about Dynamite that week. You know you're excited to see Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley. So I texted him (Tony Khan), I said that was just such a well-put-together pay-per-view. I've never seen anything like it," Bryan Danielson said.

Bryan Danielson will face Kenny Omega on this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

In less than 24 hours, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega will collide on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite in New York City. The AEW World Championship will not be on the line since Bryan wants to find out who's the best wrestler in the world.

With people going berserk on social media, Bryan and Omega will surely tear the house down in what promises to be a match of the year contender.

