Former WWE Superstar denies being Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) mystery attacker

A former WWE Superstar has denied being the mystery attacker who took out Mercedes Mone on Dynamite last month. The star in question is Saraya (FKA Paige).

The CEO sat down with Alex Marvez in a backstage interview on the April 10, 2024, episode of Dynamite prior to the inaugural edition of the pay-per-view Dynasty, where Willow Nightingale won the TBS Championship from Julia Hart and thereby became Mercedes Mone's first AEW in-ring opponent at the upcoming Double or Nothing 2024. Toward the end of the interview, the lights went out, and a mysterious assailant blindsided Mone in a vicious attack.

Although the assailant's identity has not yet been revealed, fans on social media have been discussing possible suspects. One X/Twitter user asked Saraya if she was the individual who had laid out the former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion last month.

The English star denied playing a part in the assault, writing:

"I'll save ya some time. No it wasn't."

Prior to joining AEW, Mone and Saraya worked in WWE. The two women feuded in the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 before The Anti-Diva retired due to injuries the following year. Saraya worked with WWE in a non-wrestling capacity before leaving in 2022.

Ex-WWE star Saraya suffered a loss on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

On the May 22, 2024, edition of Dynamite, The former WWE Divas Champion teamed up with Harley Cameron to take on her former ally, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, and the latter's protege, Mariah May, in tag team action.

Alongside Ruby Soho, Saraya and Storm were part of The Outcasts, a heel stable that waged war on the "homegrown" talent in AEW. However, Toni eventually turned on her stablemates as she transitioned into her current 'Timeless' character. The Diva of Tomorrow, who had won the Women's World Title at All In 2023, defended her title against Storm at Dynamite Grand Slam later that year.

Saraya and Storm resumed their rivalry in recent weeks after tensions escalated between The Outcasts and Mariah May. This culminated in a tag team bout on Dynamite, ending with The Illustrious One and The Fighting Princess dazing their opponents with a kiss before delivering their respective finishers.

A final Storm Zero on Cameron secured the win for May and Storm, who was laid out after the match by her Double or Nothing 2024 opponent, Serena Deeb.

It remains to be seen whether a new AEW Women's World Champion will be crowned in Las Vegas this weekend.