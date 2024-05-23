Toni Storm plants a kiss on Saraya (fka Paige) in front of a live AEW audience

Toni Storm and her protége pulled out all the stops to get a win earlier tonight on Dynamite. This included some questionable tactics, even as Toni kissed Saraya (fka Paige) during their match.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Storm and Mariah May ended up facing The Outcasts. After weeks of singles matches featuring the stars, they ended up having a tag team contest to settle their grievances. This would also be Saraya's in-ring return, having not competed since February this year.

It was a well-matched contest between the two duos, and all the women in the match had great moments of their own. Just as it seemed that The Outcasts were gaining momentum, Toni Storm and Mariah May kissed their opponents on the lips, which proved to be the ultimate distraction.

They immediately hit their finishers, with Storm hitting a Storm Zero on both her opponents to score the win.

This was not the first time that kissing of any sort had occurred featuring the Timeless star and her mentee. A month ago, there was even a love triangle as both Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa were seemingly fighting over Mariah May and planting kisses on her.

The AEW Women's Champion now has to turn her attention to her challenger at Double or Nothing, Serena Deeb.