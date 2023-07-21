Former WWE Superstar discloses that she recently sent a message to Trinity (fka Naomi)

Trinity (aka Naomi) recently received a message from a former WWE Superstar.

Trinity, known as Naomi during her time in WWE, left the company due to creative differences in 2022 and debuted in IMPACT Wrestling in April 2023. She recently became the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion when she defeated former WWE superstar Deonna Purazzo by submission at Slammiversary 2023.

In an interview with Wrestling News, Athena(fka Ember Moon) spoke about Trinity winning the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Athena is signed with AEW and is the reigning ROH women's World Champion.

Athena expressed her love and respect for the new IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and said she worked hard to prove herself. She also conveyed her happiness for the Former WWE superstar's recent success in Impact and that she has shown the world that there is more wrestling for everyone to love:

"I love Trinity. I was actually stuck in an airport in Canada when I got the news and I had no service to tweet about it, but I'm immensely happy for her. She's worked so hard and I think all she wants to do is prove that she belongs and I think her winning the Knockouts Championship definitely did that. Not only that, it just showed the world that there's more wrestling out there for everyone to love. (H/t Wrestling News)

During the interview, Athena also praised Deonna Purazzo, calling her 'phenomenal,' and expressed a desire to have a match with her in the future.

The War Goddess told Wrestling News that she is proud of Trinity's accomplishments and wanted to be a part of her championship victory celebrations. She sent her a long message congratulating her:

Deonna Purrazzo is absolutely phenomenal. She's one of those people I do want a match with down the line. But like just seeing how happy Trinity was with all of her friends backstage supporting her. It kind of made me wish I was there on some level, but I gave her a nice, big, long text message when I got back to the States. I'm immensely proud of her and everything that she has accomplished and will accomplish in the future." (H/t Wrestling News)

Former WWE Superstar Athena will defend her title against Willow Nightingale at ROH Death Before Dishonor

The ROH women's World Champion recently faced Willow Nightingale in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Tournament and suffered a loss at the hands of the former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. Willow Nightingale went on to win the Tournament by beating Ruby Soho in the finals.

Athena will defend the ROH women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 21.

Who do you think will walk out of Death Before Dishonor as the ROH women's World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars