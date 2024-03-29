Former WWE Superstar isn’t a natural babyface and will eventually turn heel in AEW, according to Aiden English

A former WWE Superstar is not a natural babyface and is sure to eventually turn heel, according to Aiden English. The talent in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

The 36-year-old worked in WWE as a tag team called the Vaudevillains with Simon Gotch. The duo did not find much success in the company, and the team disbanded following Gotch's release in 2017.

Aiden English then paired with former United States Champion Rusev, playing a crucial role in the popularity of The "Rusev Day" phenomenon. He was released from the promotion in April 2020 due to budget cuts and currently works as a color commentator for TNA.

During an interview with Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, the 36-year-old star shared his views on the in-ring persona of newly signed AEW star Mercedes Mone. Discussing her on-screen character, Aiden English suggested that the former IWGP Women's Champion will inevitably turn heel.

"I mean, it's funny. She's a babyface.. just because of star power, right, and because people have been waiting to see her back on US TV, you know, Western TV kind of thing, in a major promotion, and it was exciting for that. But her character, and I'm sure she would agree, is kind of a through and through heel. She's The Boss, she's The CEO, she's cool, she's slick, she's better than you, she's more stylish than.. It's that classic kind of heel. I think we're getting there eventually, no matter what." [5:45 - 6:20]

Aiden English had a witty reaction to The Rock's beatdown of Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Rock destroyed Cody Rhodes in a blindside assault on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The vicious attack from The Final Boss further escalated the tension ahead of his tag match against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL, also involving Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Aiden English recently provided a humorous explanation for The Rock's beatdown of Rhodes on X/Twitter.

He brought up the fact that the former AEW star used to favor whiskey and cheekily suggested that his collaboration with Wheatley Vodka was responsible for the ordeal he suffered on WWE RAW.

"It didn’t have to be this way… You were a bourbon guy @CodyRhodes…this is what happens when you get mixed up with with vodka. Right @FredMinnick? I hope Harlan is watching 👀," he wrote.

Check out the tweet Here:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania rematch this year at The Show of Shows and will look to finish his story.

