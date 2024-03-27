Former WWE Superstar pinpoints hilarious reason The Rock assaulted Cody Rhodes

A former WWE Superstar has suggested a hilarious reason why The Rock brutally attacked Cody Rhodes last night on RAW. The rivalry between the two stars became personal when The Great One slapped Rhodes at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas. Since then, the wrestling world has been buzzing over this rivalry, with many stars sharing their opinions on social media, including Aiden English, aka Matthew Rehwoldt.

Jey Uso defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, after which The Bloodline attacked Jey. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins made the save, but soon Drew McIntyre took out the World Heavyweight Champion. Rhodes and Jimmy continued to brawl backstage, and The Rock then attacked Cody and brutally beat him down. The action spilled into the parking lot, where The Brahma Bull busted open The American Nightmare and wiped his blood on a custom-made "Mama Rhodes" belt.

Former WWE star Aiden English, now known as Matthew Rehwoldt in TNA Wrestling, took to social media to send a hilarious message to Cody Rhodes. He noted that Rhodes used to be a whiskey man, and his partnership with Wheatley Vodka could have caused the attack.

"It didn’t have to be this way… You were a bourbon guy @CodyRhodes…this is what happens when you get mixed up with with vodka. Right @FredMinnick? I hope Harlan is watching 👀," he wrote.

The Rock will be teaming up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania. If The Bloodline wins, they can interfere in the match between Rhodes and Reigns during Night Two.

Former WWE writer claims Cody Rhodes couldn't win a promo battle with The Rock

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' promo during last night's WWE RAW in Chicago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that not too many people could hold their own in a promo against The Rock. Russo suggested Rhodes "no sell" The People's Champion's words rather than try to go back at him.

"What are the odds of going toe-to-toe with The Rock? The odds, are bro; it's like getting into a rap battle with Eminem; you are going to lose, so if you go tit for tat, whereas, as Chris [Featherstone] says, 'Bro, no sell it'. The more you no sell it, the more you p*ss him off!" he said. [From 1:19:00 - 01:19:22]

Cody Rhodes had a face-to-face with Roman Reigns this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown as well. It will be fascinating to see if the 38-year-old can finally finish his story and become champion at WrestleMania.

