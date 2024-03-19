WWE veteran explains what Cody Rhodes should have said in his response to The Rock (Exclusive)

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are set to share the ring at WrestleMania XL for a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. This week on RAW, The American Nightmare responded to The Rock's verbal beatdown on him and his family on the recent episode of SmackDown.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo was not satisfied with The American Nightmare's response to The People's Champ. The veteran shared what he believes the Royal Rumble winner should have said.

In his response to The Great One, Cody Rhodes claimed The Rock went crying to the TKO board because he wanted the spotlight and chastised him for bringing up his mom in their feud. He also gave some unsavory names to the Hollywood megastar.

Expand Tweet

Reviewing the segment on the Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo asserted Cody Rhodes couldn't go toe-to-toe with The Rock in a promo battle.

"What are the odds of going toe-to-toe with The Rock? The odds, are bro; it's like getting into a rap battle with Eminem; you are going to lose, so if you go tit for tat, whereas, as Chris [Featherstone] says, 'Bro, no sell it!' The more you no sell it, the more you piss him off!" said Russo. [1:19:00-1:19:22]

It'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes takes the approach suggested by the former RAW head writer. It will also be fascinating to see what The Brahma Bull has to say about The American Nightmare's latest response.

Please credit Legion of RAW with transcription credit to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the articles.