Cody Rhodes makes a massive WrestleMania announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown following WWE's recent announcement of a huge sponsorship deal.

WWE recently announced a multi-event partnership deal with Wheatley American Vodka, naming the spirit the Official Vodka of WrestleMania 40. Wheatley American Vodka will be integrated into key properties and assets throughout the weeks leading up to and during the two-night event.

Wheatley American Vodka will also serve as the presenting sponsor of an exclusive digital series airing throughout the spring, hosted by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare took to Twitter to express his excitement for his involvement, noting that the sponsorship deal extends beyond WrestleMania 40 to include the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event scheduled for July later this year.

"Excited to join “The American Dream Team” with Wheatley American Vodka and @WWE - We have big things planned this year. Keep an eye out for me and Wheatley at #WrestleMania XL, #MITB and perhaps even at your local liquor store in the near future! And next time you're at the bar, order an American Mule with @WheatleyVodka," Rhodes wrote.

Cody Rhodes set to go face-to-face with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown, live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, promises to be a must-see show as Cody Rhodes is set to go face-to-face with Roman Reigns ahead of their main-event match at WrestleMania 40.

The Wiseman to the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, has promised that Reigns will be alone at the show, without any other members of The Bloodline. He asked Rhodes to come alone during their confrontation, which The American Nightmare has obliged to do.

It will be intriguing to see if Heyman has any trick up his sleeves for the one-on-one confrontation and how Rhodes will navigate the situation without any backup.

